Ho-yeon Jung Injury: Suffers torn ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Jung has been confirmed to have suffered a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Jung is not going to return to the field this season and will possibly miss the start of the 2026 season after it was confirmed he suffered a torn ACL. He has already started his road to recovery and underwent surgery. That said, he will likely miss around nine to 10 months of action, setting his return around April or May of 2026.

