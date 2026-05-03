Honest Ahanor News: Gets the nod in Genoa contest

Ahanor won two of three tackles and had four interceptions, two shots and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Genoa.

Ahanor drew his first start over Sead Kolasinac since mid-February and was lively on both ends, notching a new season high in interceptions. It remains to be seen whether his role will grow down the stretch. He has tallied at least one clearance in his last three outings, amassing five and posting four tackles (three won), four interceptions and two key passes during that stretch.