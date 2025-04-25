Honest Ahanor News: Sends in two crosses against Lazio

Ahanor (knee) drew one foul and had one clearance, one corner and two crosses (one accurate) in 22 minutes in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat versus Lazio.

Ahanor was inserted off the bench in his first appearance in five months after recovering from a knee injury and looked pretty good. He had a marginal role before going down, appearing just twice and starting once. He'll mostly back up Aaron Martin, and occasionally play with him on the left flank, down the stretch.