Honest Ahanor headshot

Honest Ahanor News: Sends in two crosses against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Ahanor (knee) drew one foul and had one clearance, one corner and two crosses (one accurate) in 22 minutes in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat versus Lazio.

Ahanor was inserted off the bench in his first appearance in five months after recovering from a knee injury and looked pretty good. He had a marginal role before going down, appearing just twice and starting once. He'll mostly back up Aaron Martin, and occasionally play with him on the left flank, down the stretch.

