Honest Ahanor News: Shakes off illness

Ahanor (illness) came off the bench in Tuesday's cup match versus Lazio.

Ahanor recovered from the flu and relieved Sead Kolasinac in the final portion of the game. He might get the nod against Udinese on Saturday if the coach decides to rotate a little with another midweek match coming up. Ahanor has recorded nine tackles (five won), six interceptions and seven clearances and contributed to one clean sheet in his last six displays (four starts).