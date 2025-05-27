Fantasy Soccer
Honest Ahanor headshot

Honest Ahanor News: Unused against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Ahanor (thigh) wasn't deployed in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Bologna.

Ahanor was fit after a brief absence but didn't get minutes in this one. He has shown flashes in his first season among the pros but missed most of the campaign due to a knee injury. He closed it with three shots (one on target), two chances created, four crosses (one accurate) and seven tackels in six appearances (three starts).

Honest Ahanor
Genoa
