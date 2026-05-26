Horatiu Moldovan News: Closes out season with defeat

Moldovan had four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Mallorca.

Moldovan had some big saves throughout the game, but there wasn't much he could've done on the three goals he conceded. He started the final two games of the season when Oviedo were already relegated, making four saves and three clearances while allowing four goals. He spent most of the season as the No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron. Moldovan will return to his parent club, Atletico Madrid, for the 2026/27 season.