Horatiu Moldovan News: No saves in 1-0 defeat
Moldovan made no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Deportivo Alaves.
Moldovan was unable to make any saves in his first start in La Liga. He came into the team having been on the bench for every game throughout the season and was unfortunate to concede the goal.
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