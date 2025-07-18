Horatiu Moldovan News: Sent on loan again

Moldovan has been loaned to Oviedo from Atletico Madrid, according to his parent club.

Moldovan is seeing a change of scenery this season once again, with the goalie loaned to Oviedo after he was loaned to Sassuolo last campaign. He hasn't seen a start with Madrid but did hold a decent role with Sassuolo and will hope to replicate that this season. He will look to top Aaron for his spot in net with Oviedo, possibly capturing a starting role with the club, but at least holding a backup role.