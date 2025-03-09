Hosei Kijima News: Nets winner

Kijima scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Kijima scored what proved to be the winning goal during Saturday's win over Kansas City. The midfielder only took the single shot and made the most of it, converting the chance and earning all three points. without more volume it's hard to project Kijima as a consistent goalscorer, though the efficient finish is certainly nice.