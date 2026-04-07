Hugo Alvarez Injury: Ankle sprain confirmed

Alvarez (ankle) is out for the time being due to a grade two ankle sprain, according to his club.

Alvarez is heading to the sidelines for a spell of time moving forward, as he suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's win over Valencia. Unfortunately for the attacker, he will miss around three weeks to a month, dealing with a decent absence that should last until the end of April. He has been seeing starting time, so this will open up some minutes for teammates, with Williot Swedberg, Ferran Jutgla and Pablo Duran likely to see more time.