Hugo Alvarez Injury: Available against Freiburg

Alvarez (ankle) has been cleared fit and is available for Thursday's Europa League return leg against Freiburg, according to coach Claudio Giraldez, per Mundo Celeste. "Hugo is available."

Alvarez had been sidelined for around three to four weeks after suffering a grade two ankle sprain in the win over Valencia, making his return a timely boost for Celta Vigo heading into one of their biggest European nights of the season. The attacker should slot back into the rotation and give coach Giraldez another option in the front line, with Williot Swedberg, Ferran Jutgla and Pablo Duran having covered during his absence.