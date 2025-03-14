Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Alvarez headshot

Hugo Alvarez Injury: Available for Valladolid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Alvarez (knee) has been cleared by the medical staff and is available for Saturday's clash against Valladolid, the club announced.

Alvarez missed Saturday's game against Leganes due to a knee injury but has since recovered and is an option for Saturday's game. That said, he likely will not return directly to the starting lineup to avoid the risk of a setback. Oscar Mingueza will likely continue filling in on the left flank.

Hugo Alvarez
Celta Vigo
