Hugo Alvarez Injury: Could return in next two games

Alvarez (strain) is very close to making his return and could feature in one of the next two games, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference, according to Grada de Rio. "If we're not using him, it's because we're not seeing him at his best; he's in the process of getting over that discomfort. It's likely that he'll be able to come on in one of these next two matches. We've missed him, yes."

