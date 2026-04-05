Hugo Alvarez Injury: Leaves with ankle injury in win

Alvarez picked up a knock after a stomp on his ankle during Sunday's 3-2 win over Valencia, Marcos Bacariza of MoiCeleste.com reports.

Alvarez will hope to be dealing with a minor issue, but he'll be questionable for the next UEL clash against Freiburg until his status is confirmed. After starting the last three league games as a winger and scoring one goal in that span, Alvarez would be an important attacking asset for his club if fully fit. Otherwise, his spot could be covered by either Williot Swedberg or Fer Lopez.