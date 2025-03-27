Hugo Alvarez Injury: Option for Monday

Alvarez is an option for Monday's match against Las Palmas after training over the break, according to Rafa Valero of Marca.

Alvarez is looking to see the field for the first time in around two months Monday, as he has been cleared for action after training over the break instead of going on holiday. This is good news for both the club and player, as he has started in 14 of his 22 appearances this season. He will look to see time, possibly even seeing a start immediately.