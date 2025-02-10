Hugo Alvarez Injury: Suffers ACL sprain
Alvarez is out for the next few weeks due to an ACL sprain, according to his club.
Alvarez will be sidelined for the time being, with the midfielder suffering from a sprained ACL. It is unknown how serious the injury is or what grade of sprain it is, leaving a return date up in the air. That said, he will likely miss at least the next two weeks, with Damian Rodriguez as a likely replacement.
