Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hugo Alvarez headshot

Hugo Alvarez Injury: Suffers ACL sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Alvarez is out for the next few weeks due to an ACL sprain, according to his club.

Alvarez will be sidelined for the time being, with the midfielder suffering from a sprained ACL. It is unknown how serious the injury is or what grade of sprain it is, leaving a return date up in the air. That said, he will likely miss at least the next two weeks, with Damian Rodriguez as a likely replacement.

Hugo Alvarez
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now