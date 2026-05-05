Hugo Alvarez News: Opens scoring in win

Hugo Alvarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Elche.

Hugo Alvarez's first half goal Sunday gave Celta Vigo the early advantage in their 3-1 victory over Elche. The midfielder led the attack with two cross attempts and two corners while also contributing one tackle (one won) to the defensive effort over his 71 minutes of play. Since missing two fixtures with an ankle injury in early April, Hugo Alvarez has scored once and assisted once across his subsequent four appearances (three starts).