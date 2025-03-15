Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Alvarez News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Alvarez (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Valladolid.

Alvarez has made the call for Saturday as expected, with the midfielder fit enough to earn spot on the bench after missing the club's past four outings. This is solid news for the club, as he has started in 14 of his 22 appearances this season. However, he has only seen one start since Dec. 14 and will likely see a bench spot moving forward.

