Hugo Alvarez News: Three shots Sunday

Alvarez recorded three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Villarreal.

Alvarez took a season-high three shots in Sunday's loss, putting one on target. He also created one chance and recorded one inaccurate cross on the attack. It marked his first La Liga start this season in attacking midfield -- he generally plays on the forward line or on the outside -- and he was subbed off in the 76th minute for Alvaro Nunez.