Hugo Bolin Injury: Picks up potential muscle injury

Bolin exited Friday's 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich due to an apparent physical issue in his right thigh.

Bolin walked off the pitch but was in clear pain during the final minutes of Friday's matchup. The midfielder, who has started in two of the last six Bundesliga games, is now at risk of being sidelined due to the issue. In that case, his place could be covered by either Wael Mohya or Florian Neuhaus.