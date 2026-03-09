Hugo Bolin Injury: Trains, injury appears minor

Bolin (thigh) is already back in team training and is likely only dealing with a minor injury, according to the Rheinische Post.

Bolin was thought to have only suffered a minor injury after some comments were made by their manager, and that has come to fruition, with the midfielder already training with his teammates again. This is huge for the player, as he should be an option come Friday's match against St. Pauli if he is always training. He started in two of his five appearances since joining the club, likely to continue elevating his role following the transfer from Malmo.