Bolin came through the academy at Malmo FF and established himself early at senior level, becoming a core midfielder with 147 career appearances and 28 goals across spells with Malmo, Degerfors IF, and BK Olympic. He made his Allsvenskan debut at 19 and locked down a starting role in 2023\/24, scoring 10 goals in league and cup play, before adding eight goals in 49 matches across all competitions in 2024\/25 while sharing Malmo's league scoring lead with five. A two-time Swedish champion and domestic cup winner, Bolin has logged significant European minutes with 15 appearances in the UEFA Europa League and 12 Champions League qualifiers, scoring four goals on the continental stage. He has also earned two senior caps for the Sweden national team, after producing four goals in five appearances at U21 level.