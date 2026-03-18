Hugo Bolin News: Makes permanent move to Gladbach
Bolin made a permanent move to Gladbach and signed a contract until June 2030, the club announced.
Bolin has completed a permanent move to Borussia Monchengladbach through June 2030 after the club activated his clause following a loan from Malmo, featuring in all six Bundesliga matches since arriving in January. The 22-year-old Swedish attacking midfielder has logged 153 appearances and 28 goals in Sweden across Malmo, Degerfors and BK Olympic, while recording 10 league goals in 25 matches during the 2023/24 season and eight goals in 49 appearances in 2024/25. He has also gained European experience with 15 Europa League matches and 12 Champions League qualifiers, scoring four goals, and has earned two senior caps for Sweden.
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