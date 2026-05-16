Hugo Bolin News: Nets first Bundesliga goal

Bolin scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) and crossing twice inaccurately during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Bolin found the back of the net in the 14th minute opening the scoring in the match while leading Gladbach in shots. It was the first Bundesliga goal for Bolin after joining the club in the winter transfer window. Bolin finishes the Bundesliga campaign with two goal involvements across 13 appearances.