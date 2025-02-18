Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Bueno headshot

Hugo Bueno News: Assists on equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Bueno provided the assist on Feyenoord's equalizing goal in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan Tuesday. He finished with four crosses (three accurate) and two interceptions.

The goal pushed Feyenoord through to the next round in the Champions League, and Bueno was key in creating chances for his side. He should be in line for another strong outing Saturday against Almere, who have allowed 45 goals this season.

Hugo Bueno
Feyenoord
