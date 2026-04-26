Hugo Bueno News: Five crosses Saturday
Bueno registered two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.
Bueno recorded five crosses Saturday, his fourth consecutive match with at least five crosses. He also created one chance and recorded two accurate crosses on the attack. He was very active on the defensive end as well, recording four tackles, four clearances and three interceptions before he was subbed off in the 94th minute for David Moller Wolfe.
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