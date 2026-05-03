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Hugo Bueno News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Bueno assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (five accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Bueno earned an assist Saturday on Wolves' lone goal, connecting with his brother, Santi Bueno, in the 54th minute. This is a rare goal contribution for Hugo, as it marks only his third of the season, notching two assists and one goal. He continues in a starting role on the left flank, notching 25 starts in 32 appearances this season.

Hugo Bueno
Wolverhampton
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