Hugo Bueno News: Records assist

Bueno assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (five accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Bueno earned an assist Saturday on Wolves' lone goal, connecting with his brother, Santi Bueno, in the 54th minute. This is a rare goal contribution for Hugo, as it marks only his third of the season, notching two assists and one goal. He continues in a starting role on the left flank, notching 25 starts in 32 appearances this season.