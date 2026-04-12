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Hugo Bueno News: Seven crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bueno generated two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 4-0 loss versus West Ham United.

Bueno recorded seven crosses in Friday's loss, his ninth match this season with seven or more. He recorded one accurate cross and one chance created in the process. He was active on the defensive end despite his side conceding four goals, recording three clearances, two interceptions and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

Hugo Bueno
Wolverhampton
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