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Hugo Bueno News: Stellar in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Bueno registered 11 crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Bueno didn't get an assist but he delivered a strong effort with 11 crosses and three corners, with five of those crosses being accurate. The midfielder should remain aggressive against West Ham and if he keeps up this volume, he's likely to see better results. West Ham have allowed 55 goals through 30 Premier League games.

Hugo Bueno
Wolverhampton
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