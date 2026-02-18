Hugo Bueno News: Strong offensive showing
Bueno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.
Bueno was impactful with a goal and five crosses, finally getting on the score sheet for Wolves in EPL play this season. The midfielder has a somewhat tough matchup against Crystal Palace looming, as the side has only conceded 32 times in 26 league games.
