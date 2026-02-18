Hugo Bueno headshot

Hugo Bueno News: Strong offensive showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Bueno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Bueno was impactful with a goal and five crosses, finally getting on the score sheet for Wolves in EPL play this season. The midfielder has a somewhat tough matchup against Crystal Palace looming, as the side has only conceded 32 times in 26 league games.

Hugo Bueno
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Bueno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Bueno See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago