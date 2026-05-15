Hugo Bueno News: Trains after early exit

Bueno trained this week and is an option for Sunday's match against Fulham, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of the Express and Star. "Hugo trained today as well. It's the first time he's trained this week, and he did the full session."

Bueno had to leave the match at halftime last time out, but he is no longer concerned with the injury, as he was able to train. The defender should then return to a starting role immediately, last missing a start March 3. That said, he has notched 26 starts in 33 appearances this season to go along with one goal, two assists and three clean sheets.