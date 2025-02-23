Hugo Camberos News: Provides assist in win

Camberos assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Pachuca.

Camberos made an all-around impact while finishing with two big chances created, one of which led to the winning goal in the 37th minute against Tuzos. He has been involved in two of his team's last three goals, scoring one of them and setting up another one. However, he's not guaranteed significant playing time as he remains in contention with both Jonathan Padilla and Cade Cowell.