Hugo Camberos News: Scores as substitute in victory

Camberos scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-0 victory against Leon.

Camberos found himself unmarked inside the box and fired a left-footed strike into the back of the net after controlling a ball with his chest in stoppage time during a 19-minute substitute appearance. The youngster had stayed on the bench for most of the initial stretch of the season before logging three second-half appearances over the last three matches, scoring once from five shots and creating three chances in that period. He might stay in a backup role at least for the regular season but could see his involvement increased in the final rounds if starters like Roberto Alvarado and Efrain Alvarez are called up to the Mexican national team.