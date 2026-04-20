Hugo Camberos News: Scores off bench in win

Camberos scored a goal off his lone shot, created one chance and sent in five crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 5-0 win over Puebla.

Camberos was brought in as part of a triple substitution late in the game and didn't need much time to make an impact as he appeared unmarked from the right side of the box to send the ball past the goal keep and seal the 5-0 win for Chivas. This was the second goal over the last three appearances for the youngster, who will hope to keep getting playing time during the final stretch of the season.