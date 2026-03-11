Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers Injury: Back training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Cuypers (lower body) is back in team training, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Cuypers had to miss the last match but could make a qucik turn around after he was able to join training. It is yet to be known if this is enough for the forward to be fit, but they will hope this is the case, starting in each of their opening two games and scoring in both games as well.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers
