Hugo Cuypers Injury: Back training
Cuypers (lower body) is back in team training, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Cuypers had to miss the last match but could make a qucik turn around after he was able to join training. It is yet to be known if this is enough for the forward to be fit, but they will hope this is the case, starting in each of their opening two games and scoring in both games as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form314 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing335 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring349 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7September 5, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More