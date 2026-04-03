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Hugo Cuypers Injury: Doubt for Nashville match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Cuypers is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Nashville as he deals with a head injury, according to the MLS availability report.

Cuypers has missed only one game this season and otherwise been an ever-present member of the squad, scoring a goal in each of his four starts. Thus, his absence would be a huge blow, especially with Chris Mueller (lower body) sidelined as well, which could lead to Robin Lod being deployed as a striker.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
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