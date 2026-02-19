Hugo Cuypers Injury: Doubt for opener
Cuypers' status is yet to be determined ahead of the weekend's clash against Houston Dynamo, per Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Cuypers is at risk of missing the opening match of the 2026 campaign, but the severity of his situation remains unknown. The striker was a consistent performer last year, leading the team with 19 goals in league play. His place in the starting squad could be taken by Chris Mueller.
