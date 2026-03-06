Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers Injury: Doubtful with lower body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Cuypers is dealing with a lower body issue that makes his participation uncertain in Saturday's match against Columbus, according to the league.

Cuypers has stayed fit and productive at the start of the season, scoring in each of his previous to starts, but he's now an injury concern for the weekend's game. While it's unclear if he'll end up missing time, there are few natural alternatives on the squad other than rookie Dean Boltz.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More
