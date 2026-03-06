Hugo Cuypers Injury: Doubtful with lower body injury
Cuypers is dealing with a lower body issue that makes his participation uncertain in Saturday's match against Columbus, according to the league.
Cuypers has stayed fit and productive at the start of the season, scoring in each of his previous to starts, but he's now an injury concern for the weekend's game. While it's unclear if he'll end up missing time, there are few natural alternatives on the squad other than rookie Dean Boltz.
