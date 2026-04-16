Hugo Cuypers Injury: Training but still questionable
Cuypers (head) remains a late call for the upcoming MLS trip to Cincinnati after returning to practice during the week, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.
Cuypers could be back in action soon after being sidelined for two matches due to his head injury. However, it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to make the starting lineup right away. As soon as he's completely fit, the striker will be a solid offensive asset, having made the score sheet in each of his four games played this season. His return would move Robin Lod back to a midfield role.
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