Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers Injury: Training but still questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 12:45pm

Cuypers (head) remains a late call for the upcoming MLS trip to Cincinnati after returning to practice during the week, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Cuypers could be back in action soon after being sidelined for two matches due to his head injury. However, it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to make the starting lineup right away. As soon as he's completely fit, the striker will be a solid offensive asset, having made the score sheet in each of his four games played this season. His return would move Robin Lod back to a midfield role.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
350 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 5, 2024