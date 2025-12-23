Cuypers has been a standout performer for Chicago since joining in 2024, quickly establishing himself as a consistent goal scorer. In the 2025 season, he netted 19 goals and provided two assists across 36 matches, registering 46 shots on target and creating numerous chances. His contributions placed him among the league's top scorers and accounted for 35 percent of Chicago's goals. Committed to the club's future, Cuypers remains under contract for two more seasons after signing a four-year Designated Player deal in 2024.