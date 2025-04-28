Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers News: Bags consolation goal in 7-2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Cuypers took two shots on target and scored in Saturday's 7-2 loss at Nashville.

Cuypers scored for the second straight game, but it wasn't enough as the Fire were roughed up in Nashville. Cuypers is now tied for the league lead with seven goals on the season, and he'll look to add to his haul in Chicago's upcoming two game home stand, starting with Orlando City on Saturday.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire

