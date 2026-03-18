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Hugo Cuypers News: Continues perfect goal rate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Cuypers scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus D.C. United.

Going into the Fire's latest game, Cuypers had scored in each of his two appearances. By scoring again on Saturday, he marked three consecutive games with a goal. Like seasons before the 2026 campaign, Cuypers has proved to be a reliable goalscorer, and he will look to continue his perfect rate and go for four goals in four games at Philadelphia.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
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