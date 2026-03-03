Hugo Cuypers News: Converts PK in win

Cuypers scored a penalty goal, had four shots (all on target), created three chances and drew four fouls during Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Cuypers was his team's most dangerous threat up front and the reward came late in the game when he stepped up to take a penalty and make it 2-0 for Chicago during second half's stoppage time. That's now back-to-back games with a goal to start the new season for Cuypers, who consolidated himself as one of MLS premier fantasy performers last year.