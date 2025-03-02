Hugo Cuypers News: Double strike in draw with DC

Cuypers scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against D.C. United.

Cuypers was sharp Saturday. DC's lead striker found the net twice from his three shots on target and almost bagged a hat trick when another attempt hit the woodwork. He was subbed after 72 minutes. Last season he scored 10 and conjured up two assists from his 31 appearances.