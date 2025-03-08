Hugo Cuypers News: Goal, assist in win
Cuypers assisted on Chicago's first goal and converted a late penalty in a 3-1 win over FC Dallas Saturday.
The forward added an insurance goal from the spot to seal a win but it was his assist on the first goal which jump-started the team. Cuypers should remain a factor offensively against Toronto FC next Saturday. The side has allowed eight goals already in three matches this season.
