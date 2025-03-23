Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers News: Keeps on scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Cuypers scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Cuypers scored for a fourth consecutive game and is up to five goals over five appearances on the season. He also has a total of 13 shots on eight shots on target. On the other hand, this marked his second straight game without a chance created, after he accounted for four chances created over his first three appearances of the campaign.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now