Hugo Cuypers News: Keeps on scoring

Cuypers scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Cuypers scored for a fourth consecutive game and is up to five goals over five appearances on the season. He also has a total of 13 shots on eight shots on target. On the other hand, this marked his second straight game without a chance created, after he accounted for four chances created over his first three appearances of the campaign.