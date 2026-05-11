Hugo Cuypers News: Keeps scoring streak alive

Cuypers scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus New York Red Bulls.

Cuypers scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute Saturday, a strike which cut the deficit to 3-1 with little time left. The goal meant more for him than it did his team as it extended his streak to eight consecutive matches with a goal. It's been a remarkable start to the season for Cuypers, one that he'll hope to extend Wednesday at D.C. United.