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Hugo Cuypers News: Keeps scoring streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Cuypers scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus New York Red Bulls.

Cuypers scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute Saturday, a strike which cut the deficit to 3-1 with little time left. The goal meant more for him than it did his team as it extended his streak to eight consecutive matches with a goal. It's been a remarkable start to the season for Cuypers, one that he'll hope to extend Wednesday at D.C. United.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
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