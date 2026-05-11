Hugo Cuypers News: Keeps scoring streak alive
Cuypers scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus New York Red Bulls.
Cuypers scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute Saturday, a strike which cut the deficit to 3-1 with little time left. The goal meant more for him than it did his team as it extended his streak to eight consecutive matches with a goal. It's been a remarkable start to the season for Cuypers, one that he'll hope to extend Wednesday at D.C. United.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7September 5, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More