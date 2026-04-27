Hugo Cuypers News: Nets brace in victory

Cuypers scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Cuypers two second half goals Saturday helped lift Chicago to a 5-0 home win over Sporting Kansas City. In addition to his goals, the forward contributed two tackles (two won) to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minutes of play. Cuypers has scored at least one goal in each of his six appearances (six starts) and has scored eight total goals.