Hugo Cuypers News: Nets goal
Cuypers scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union.
Cuypers gave Chicago the advantage, though it didn't last for too long with Philadelphia also scoring in stoppage time in the first half. The forward remains Chicago's best offensive threat but has a tough matchup looming against Nashville SC. Nashville has only allowed two goals so far this season.
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