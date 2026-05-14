Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers News: Nets on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Cuypers scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus D.C. United.

Cuypers converted from extremely close range following the chaos after Philip Zinckernagel's penalty miss. Cuypers recorded 10 passes and also made three clearances, one block, and one tackle. In incredible form, he has scored in all nine of his appearances this campaign, totaling 12 goals-the highest in the league.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
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